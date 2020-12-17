Manchester United's Edinson Cavani charged with misconduct by FA over Instagram post

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged by the Football Association for misconduct over social media activity with the Uruguayan likely to face a ban following a controversial post. Cavani used the word ‘negrito’ while replying to a congratulatory post from a friend following

Manchester United’s 3-2 win against Southampton where the 33-year-old scored a brace. However, Manchester United said that Cavani was unaware of the racist connotations that the word carries in Britain as he wanted to use it as ‘an affectionate greeting’.

Cavani faces a minimum three-match ban under the new guidelines if found guilty of the charge. The Uruguayan emphasizes that there was ‘absolutely no malicious intent’ behind the comment. FA said that post was ‘an aggravated’ breach of FA Rule E3.2 due to the reference of colour, race and/or ethnic origin.

A club statement read: “Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism and we will continue to work with the FA — along with other governing bodies and organisations, and through our own campaigns - in that regard.

“We note the FA decision today to charge Edinson Cavani for his social media reply to a friend’s message of congratulations following the Southampton game.

“Edinson and the club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message, which he deleted and apologised for as soon as he was informed that it could have been misconstrued.

“The player and the club will now consider the charge and respond to the FA accordingly.”

Cavani has until Monday (January 4, 2021) to respond to the charge made by FA and will be available to play Manchester United’s festive fixtures before facing any disciplinary action.

An FA statement read: “Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on Thursday 29 November 2020.

“It is alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player’s Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

“The striker has until Monday 4 January 2021 to provide a response to the charge.”

A day after the post was made, Cavani issued an apology and deleted the comment from his profile once he was made aware of the controversy.

"The message I posted after the game on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game. The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone," he said.

"I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently.

"I would like to sincerely apologise for this."