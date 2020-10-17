Manchester United extend Paul Pogba's contract after triggering clause

Manchester United have triggered a clause to extend their star midfielder Paul Pogba's contract. This move by the Red Devils comes a week before his talks with Real Madrid to go up.

Pogba's contract was set to end in June 2021, and the club triggered the clause a few weeks ago and has extended it to June 2022.

Pogba said last summer that "it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else'" and has repeatedly talked up the possibility of moving to Real Madrid.

Last week while on international duty, he said: "Many things have been said. Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would dream about that. It’s a dream of mine, so why not one day?

"But I’m at Manchester United and I love my club. I play for Manchester United I want to perform well for them and do everything to get them back to where they deserve to be."

Paul joined the British club in 2016 for a staggering £89 million which was a world record fee at that time. However, his form did not match his price tag and has struggled to find consistency and missed out on many games due to injuries.