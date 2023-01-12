Malaysia open 2023 quarter finals Live Streaming: watch HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka Live on mobile, laptop

Malaysia open 2023 quarter finals Live Streaming: watch HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka Live: Malaysia Open 2023, one of the most-awaited Badminton tournaments across the globe, is underway in Kuala Lumpur. This is the 66th edition of the tournament, which happens to be the first BWF event of this season. Badminton World Federation (BWF) organises Malaysia Open every year since 1937, which is a part of BWF’s world tour. The round of 16 matches are being played on January 12, while the tournament will progress to the quarter-final stage on January 13. Indian duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand played and lost against Bulgaria’s Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva in the women’s doubles pre-quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open on Thursday.

HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka Live @12:30 PM

How to watch Malaysia Open 2023 livestreaming and broadcast in India?

Sports 18 1 SD and HD channels are broadcasting the tournament live in India. Also, the livestream of the tournament is available on Voot select. You will have to buy Voot select membership to access the livestream. The subscription for Voot select costs 299 per year (only for the Mobile version).

Malaysia Open 2023 quarter-final will be held in Malaysia.

Malaysia Open 2023 quarter-final to be held on January 13th, 2023.

Malaysia Open 2023 quarter-final 1st match Will begin at 7:30 AM.

