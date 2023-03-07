Ligue 1: PSG's Brazilian star Neymar out of season, to undergo ankle surgery

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Brazil star Neymar is out for the season from Ligue 1 as he would be undergoing an ankle surgery and will need three to four months to return to full fitness, announced the club on Monday.

The Brazilian, who suffered the injury on February 19 against Lille in Ligue 1, "has had several episodes of instability in the right ankle in recent years," said the club, adding that its medical staff "recommended a ligament repair operation" be undertaken in Doha.

"Following his last sprain contracted on February 20, the medical staff... recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.

"A delay of three to four months is expected before his return to training," the club added.

PSG, still waiting for a maiden Champions League title, bid to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the last 16 against Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday.

Neymar, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, was in fine form for the French champions before the World Cup break.

But the 31-year-old has netted only twice in eight league appearances since returning from Qatar, where Brazil were dumped out in the quarter-finals by Croatia.

Neymar has previously missed matches in the Champions League knock-out phase due to injuries in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Meanwhile, PSG's other superstar Kylian Mbappe is determined to take his team past Bayern in much-hyped showdown after creating history for the club as he became PSG's highest goal scorer last week by scoring his 201st goal for them.

PSG face German giant Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the last-16's second-leg in the UEFA Champions League where they currently are behind 1-0.

"My mind is already on Wednesday's match. We are going to Munich with the clear aim of qualifying," Mbappe said on Saturday.

"I don't think this match will have an impact. If I linked my future to the Champions League, without wishing to show a lack of respect to the club, I would have left a long time ago," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

