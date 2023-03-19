Legends League Eliminator, India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Mohammad Kaif takes two STUNNING catches | WATCH

Former India player Mohammad Kaif, on Saturday, took not one but two stunning catches for India Maharajas in the Legends League Eliminator match against Asia Lions. Kaif, who was known as one of the most athletic fielders in the world during his playing days, showed same agility and suppleness during the match.

The first one was of Upul Thranaga in the eighth over of the match off Pragyan Ojha's bowling. Kaif dived to his right to pluck a blinder out of thin air to dismiss Tharanga.

For the second catch, Kaif came in running and dived to send Mohammad Hafeez packing off Pravin Tambe in the 16th over of the inning. Here's the video for both the catches:

Talking about the match, India Maharajas eventually lost the match by 85 runs and got eliminated from the three-team event. Chasing a target of 192, Maharajas could manage only 106 as they were bowled out under 17 overs.

Gambhir and Uthappa, however, gave Maharajas a good start as the duo added 47 runs for the first wicket in just 4.2 overs. The innings faltered after that as wickets at regular intervals just sucked the momentum out of the chase.

For Maharajas, Gambhir top scored with 32 off 17 while Suresh Raina was the next best with 18 off 29 balls. For Asia Lions, Sohail Tanvir, Abdur Razzak, and Mohammad Hafeez took two wickets each.

Earlier, Asia Lions won the toss and elected to bat first. Lions openers Upul Tharanga and Tilkaratne Dilshan got them off to a flyer as they added 83 for the first wicket in about nine overs. Tharanga was the first wicket to fall after scoring his 50. Apart from him, Mohammad Hafeez and Asghar Afghan scored 38 and 34 runs, respectively.

For Maharajas, Stuart Binny and Pragyan Ojha took two wickets each. The final of Legends League will be played between World Giants and Asia Lions on March 20.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE