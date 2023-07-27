Leaving R Ashwin out of WTC Final will be India's biggest regret, says veteran Indian keeper Dinesh Karthik

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels India's biggest regret will be not playing R Ashwin in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Karthik made the big claim while reflecting on Pat Cummins-led Australia's playing XI in the fifth and final Ashes Test, which got underway on Thursday (July 27) at The Oval, London. India faced Australia in the second WTC final, which was also held at the same ground in London, and lost the match by 209 runs to lose the coveted Test mace.

Karthik opined on Australia's XI, who included Todd Murphy after dropping him for the fourth Test. Backing the decision, he told Sky Sports, "Todd Murphy is coming in. We know the pitch is dry, Nathan. Lyon has done well at the Oval over a period of time. So the obvious change."

'You are unearthing a cab wound'

The 38-year-old then recalled India's decision to drop ace spinner Ashwin, who is also the No. 1 ranked Test bowler, during the WTC final in early June. "But India left R Ashwin as well, didn't they? In the World Test championship final. And that possibly cost them because this pitch is dry. You are unearthing a cab wound there. I think we should let that go. But yes, I think they do when they look back at it. That is one of the biggest regrets they could have," he added.

Talking about the WTC finale, Rohit Sharma & Co. won the toss and opted to bowl first. At 76 for 3, Australia were on the back foot before Travis Head's 163 and Steve Smith's 121 propelled them to a daunting 469. In reply, India only managed 296 and gave a healthy 173-run lead before Pat Cummins & Co. set up a challenging 444-run target for the Asian giants.

In their run-chase, India fell for a modest 234 on the final day to lose by a big margin. This became India's second straight defeat in the WTC final.

Meanwhile, Australia are now focused on winning their first Ashes series in England since 2001 in the ongoing edition having entered the final Test with an unassailable 2-1 lead. They will look to replicate their performance from the WTC final to register another historic win at The Oval and end their tour of the United Kingdom on a high.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE