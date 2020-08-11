La Liga: Valencia reports two cases of COVID-19 in their squad and coaching staff

La Liga's Valencia have announced two cases of coronavirus in their squad and coaching staff a day after returning to pre-season training. The team has decided to keep their names confidential.

According to the club's statement, two individuals are isolating at home, whereas, the rest of the squad will resume training under strict protocols.

"The PCR and blood serum tests carried out on Monday for the first team, coaching staff and employees have detected two positive cases of COVID-19," the statement read.

"Those who have tested positive will remain isolated in their homes, in accordance with LaLiga and club protocols. The health authorities have been informed immediately of their status.

"From the start of this health crisis, Valencia have given special importance to measures to halt the expansion of the pandemic, and will maintain a strict protocol to which all members of the club are completely committed."

Coronavirus pandemic has heavily affected Valencia. In March, the club reported that over one-third team got infected to COVID-19.

Spain has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the pandemic. Spain overtook Britain on Monday as the country with most infections in Western Europe.

Two days ago, Atletico Madrid players Angel Correa Sime Vrsaljko tested positive for COVID-19 and will be missing out on Champions League quarter-finals against RB Leipzig on Thursday.