La Liga Live Streaming: When and where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid?

In a must-win clash, Atletico Madrid will take on Real Valladolid on Saturday at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium. The match holds utmost importance for both sides as Atletico need to win the match to lift the La Liga trophy, whereas, Valladolid need to stop themselves from getting relegated. Diego Simeone and Co. can't afford to drop any points as defending champs Real Madrid are just two points away from snatching the coveted trophy at the very last moment.

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

Real Valladolid Predicted XI: Jordi Masip (Goal keeper), Lucas Olaza, Jawad El Yamiq, Bruno Gonzalez, Saidy Janko; Joaquin Fernandez, Roque Mesa, Oscar Plano, Fede San Emeterio, Shon Weissman, Jota

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Jan Oblak (Goal keeper), Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Kieran Tripper, Saul Niguez, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

What time does the La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid match?

There will be no broadcast of the Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid match on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The live stream will be available on the official La Liga Facebook page.