/KS Bharat announces retirement from international cricket, expresses gratitude to Kohli & Rohit

India wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat has announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a brief career that included seven Test appearances for the national side.

The Andhra Pradesh cricketer made his Test debut in 2023 against Australia in Nagpur and played his final red-ball match against England in Visakhapatnam. Across 12 innings, he scored 221 runs at an average of 20.09.

In a heartfelt message, Bharat called representing India the “greatest honour” of his career and looked back on the dedication, sacrifices and strong support system that helped him reach the international stage.

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“With a proud heart and sense of gratitude, I announce my retirement from international cricket," Bharat wrote. “To play for my country has been the greatest honour of my life. This journey of mine has demanded great resilience and strength, but the honour to represent India in Tests was worth every moment."

The 31-year-old further expressed deep gratitude to his family, acknowledging the constant support of his parents and sister over a cricketing journey that lasted more than 20 years.

He also extended thanks to the BCCI, Andhra Cricket Association, coaches, team management, teammates and ground staff for playing a role in his development as a player.

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Bharat also gave special credit to several key figures in his career, including Virat Kohli, who gave him his IPL debut and Rohit Sharma, under whom he earned his first Test cap for India. He further thanked former head coach Rahul Dravid for supporting his progression from the India ‘A’ team to the senior side.

“My journey with BCCI and Test cricket may have come to an end, but my journey in the game continues," he said. “I will keep playing, contributing, and giving back to cricket by guiding, mentoring and coaching the next generation."