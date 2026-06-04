/IND vs AFG, one-off Test: Kuldeep eyes red-ball redemption after underwhelming IPL 2026

India is gearing up for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, starting in just two days, and Kuldeep Yadav, the ace spinner, admits feeling pressured switching from the IPL mode to red-ball cricket. Although ready and raring to go in his shot at redemption following an underwhelming IPL season, Kuldeep wants to get back to picking up wickets and feeling the same when he is at the top of his game.

"It is tough when you switch from IPL cricket to red-ball cricket," Kuldeep said in a chat with PTI facilitated by JioHotstar. "Preparation becomes very necessary."



Unlike a few of the other players, including his team captain Shubman Gill and his GT opening partner Sai Sudharsan, Kuldeep’s IPL franchise, the Delhi Capitals, failed to qualify for the playoffs; as a result, Kuldeep had ample time to get back into the Test Cricket zone. Revealing how he has been practising in the meantime, Kuldeep said,



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"Luckily, I got time. I practised for at least 10 to 15 days and got the feel of the red ball. In T20, you are always attacking. You always think about going after the batter. You stay in the game with that mindset. But in Test cricket, it's not like that. The batter has a lot of time.



"Some players are coming straight after the IPL final. They don't have that much time. But I'm sure they have prepared well. So yes, it's a challenge, but I'm confident that everyone is preparing themselves well,” he added.

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For Delhi this season, Kuldeep returned with underwhelming numbers, picking just 12 wickets while averaging over 38 and an economy of 10.29. However, with him being the most senior spinner for this Test, Kuldeep also talked about comforting the newcomers, including Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar.



"Whenever a new player joins the team, your job is to make him comfortable. You want him to see you as a partner. If he has any problem, he should feel free to talk to you, and you must be ready to support him. Over the last two years, these young players [Dubey and Suthar] have been part of India A tours. They are also playing the Duleep Trophy and Irani Trophy regularly.



"So, there might be a lack of international experience, but when it comes to preparation, match awareness, or red-ball cricket, they are absolutely on top because they are playing regularly,” he added.

