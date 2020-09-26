KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as the action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both KKR and SRH suffered crushing defeats in their season opener in IPL 2020 but will be looking to win their first game in the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

KKR have a slight advantage over SRH when it comes to head-to-head clashes with KKR winning 10 out of 17 while the remaining seven have been won by Hyderabad.

The boundaries in Abu Dhabi are longer and a score of around 170-180 is being seen as a highly competitive score.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (September 26).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at WION.

