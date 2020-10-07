KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings online?

Kolkata Knight Riders will play Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues. While KKR lost their previous match to DC, CSK came back to winning ways against KXIP with a thumping win.

CSK have dominated the head-to-head encounters against KKR with 13 wins whereas KKR have just seven wins under their belt in 21 clashes against CSK.

With some world-class names in both the sides, the match is expected to be a cracking contest. Given the slowness of the Abu Dhabi pitch, a score of 170-180 is deemed as a good total bating first.

