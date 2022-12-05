Japan vs Croatia at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, head-to-head preview, and lineups

The fifth match in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World will be played between Japan and Croatia today. The group includes Japan which emerged winners by taking down two of the biggest teams in the tournament, Germany, and Spain. Croatia on the other hand had goalless draws against Belgium and Morocco which eventually helped them defeat Canada by 4-1.

Japan is in its best form at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the blue samurais defeated Germany and threw them out of the world cup. They also defeated Spain bringing them down to the second spot in the group. Croatia too is on a winning spree, as they have been undefeated since the tournament began.

Japan form

Japan won the group of death despite never defeating a World Cup champion before. They defeated two world champions in three days this time. Japan will be confident in its most successful World Cup campaign in history. Japan's outstanding defensive effort was critical in defeating Spain, and similar strategies could be used against Croatia. They were able to take advantage of the limited opportunities they created in that game, but this one may necessitate extra time and even penalties.

Croatia form

Surprisingly, defensive strategies have worked for Croatia as well. The draw after 90 minutes feels like good value because Croatia would probably be happy to keep Japan scoreless in this match. The 2018 runners-up are unbeaten in their last nine games, having won six and drawn three. Their last defeat came in June when Austria defeated them by 3-0.

Japan vs Croatia head-to-head preview

The fierce competition between these two teams is quite interesting. Japan and Croatia each won one match, while the other ended in a tie.

Japan vs Croatia lineups

Japan: Gonda, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Taniguchi, Ito, Morita, Tanaka, Doan, Asana, Maeda, Kamada

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brazovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Japan vs Croatia kick-off time