/'It's more a privilege than pressure': Anahat Singh already has her eyes on the next summit

For most 18-year-olds, becoming a world champion would be the ultimate destination. For Anahat Singh, it is simply another milestone on a journey that she believes has only just started. Days after becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship, the Delhi teenager spoke with remarkable composure about her historic achievement in Ontario, where she defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 to script Indian squash history.

There was no celebration of ending Egypt's dominance, no obsession with records or statistics. Instead, there was clarity. "I honestly don't really like to think too much about the statistics or the history behind matches or tournaments. It's just another player and another match," Anahat said when asked about becoming the first non-Egyptian champion in 15 years. That mindset has become the biggest weapon in her rapid rise.

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Built for the biggest stage

The teenager credits her parents for helping her ignore external expectations, choosing instead to focus only on preparation. "My parents have always pushed me to believe that you don't have to think too much about what other people expect from you. I just focus on the amount of training I've done and my game," she explained. That approach has allowed her to handle pressure better than many athletes far older than her.

Even after being hailed as the next superstar of Indian squash, Anahat refuses to see expectations as a burden. "It's more a privilege than pressure. Not everyone gets the opportunity to play on the world stage. Even having pressure is a good thing because it means you're competing at the highest level."

Learning from the world's best

A key factor behind her breakthrough has been competing regularly on the senior PSA Tour despite still being eligible for junior events. Facing players ranked inside the world's top 10 and top 20 exposed the gaps in her game while simultaneously giving her confidence. “Playing those events helps me understand how much work I have to put in. Whenever I feel I'm not playing my best, I remember the matches against top-10 players and focus on giving my 100 percent.” Now, with the junior title secured, the focus has shifted entirely towards consistency on the senior circuit. Anahat admits that physical strength and backing up multiple tough matches remain the biggest areas she wants to improve before challenging regularly at Platinum events.

Heartbreak made history sweeter

The World Junior title carried extra emotional significance. Having narrowly missed out in previous editions, Anahat knew this was her final opportunity to become junior world champion. “I knew this was my last opportunity to win this tournament. It pushed me to give it my all. At the end of the day it's just another tournament, but I still have a lot more to achieve.” That perspective perhaps explains why she surprisingly felt the least nervous before the final. "I was actually less stressed before the final than any other round because I felt confident in the way I had been playing throughout the week."

Eyes firmly on Los Angeles 2028

Despite becoming world junior champion, Anahat is already looking ahead. The immediate goal is the Asian Games, where a gold medal could also secure direct qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics. She insists the Olympic dream changes little about her preparation. “Whether the Olympics was part of it or not, my mentality would remain the same. I just want to make sure I'm at my best when the Asian Games arrive.” The inclusion of squash in the Olympic programme has only strengthened her belief. "Every squash player is over the moon. If I qualify through the Asian Games, that would be amazing. But even if it doesn't happen that way, there are other paths to the Olympics."

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