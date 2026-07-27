Former Italy international Andrea Pirlo has confirmed that he is no longer in contention to become the country's next head coach after criticism surrounding his commercial association with Russian bookmaker Fonbet. The 47-year-old FIFA World Cup winner had reportedly emerged as one of the leading candidates to replace Gennaro Gattuso, after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly declined the opportunity to take charge of the Italian national team.

However, Pirlo's candidacy came under scrutiny because of his role as a global ambassador for Fonbet, drawing objections from officials within the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as well as criticism from Italian lawmakers. Addressing the controversy in a post on Instagram, Pirlo revealed that he was informed on Sunday that he was no longer being considered for the role.

"After learning last night that I am no longer the candidate to lead the Italian national team, I believe it is my duty to clarify a few points," he said on social media. "Over the past few days, I have watched with great bitterness the debate that has developed around my name and the possibility of taking on the role of Head Coach of the Italian national team. "Throughout my career, first as a player and now as a coach, I have always carried out my work in full compliance with the laws of the countries where I have worked and with the contracts I have signed."

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Pirlo defends Fonbet partnership

Pirlo, who currently manages United FC in the United Arab Emirates Pro League, signed an ambassadorial agreement with Fonbet in October. He maintained that the partnership is purely commercial and sports-related. "To assign a political meaning to that collaboration is to attribute to me beliefs that I have never expressed and that do not belong to me," he added.

The scrutiny intensified after Pirlo appeared alongside former Italy teammate Marco Materazzi at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium during a Fonbet-organized event, drawing criticism as Russia's war in Ukraine continues. Adding another dimension to the controversy, Russia's ambassador to Italy, Alexey Paramonov, publicly defended Pirlo.

"It is saddening to see that, despite your extraordinary contribution to world sport and to Italy’s image abroad, in your own country you are now the subject of ostracism by an establishment that many describe as 'pseudo-democratic'; a fate that, moreover, has already befallen thousands of Russian athletes, conductors, musicians, artists, and film directors in recent years," Paramonov wrote in a letter posted on Facebook.