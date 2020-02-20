ISL: Winners FC Goa becomes first Indian team to qualify for group stages in AFC Champions League

India Super League's league winners FC Goa have registered their names in the history books of Indian football as they have become the first team of the country to qualify for AFC Champions League's group stages.

FC Goa achieved this feat after they thrashed Jamshedpur FC 5-0.

AFC Champions League is seen as the Asian champions league, where top clubs from different countries of Asia compete with each other to lift the prestigious cup.

Indian Super League's Twitter handle was quick to congratulate the Goan team for this achievement.

FC Goa run-riot against Jamshedpur FC after Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh and Mourtada Fall smashed goals for Goan side.

Indian Super League was recently recognised as the top-tier league in the country by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) because of this, the top team in the league will go on to represent India in the AFC Champions League.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have represented India in the Asian Club Championship, but this will be the first time that the club will be taking part in the group stages of the tournament.

