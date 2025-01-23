Hyderabad defeated Jamshedpur FC by 3-2 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Thursday (Jan 23). After scoring first and then conceding twice, the home side struck the back of the net twice in a short passage of play in the second half to clinch all three points from this match, where they held 54.1% of the possession and took four shots on target. This was their first win in nine games since beating KBFC on 7th Nov 2024 and breaking their four-game losing streak against Jamshedpur FC.

Hyderabad win in ISL

Jamshedpur FC caught on to the momentum and Imran Khan served Murray a delivery inside the box, which the latter aimed to pounce upon immediately but shot high and wide to the left despite hitting it from the centre of the 18-yard area.

Hyderabad FC regained their offensive edge in the second half of the game though. There was a back and forth sequence of attacks between both sides but a blend of defensive organisation and offensive retaliations ensured that the hosts never totally ceded control over the game.

It took Ramhlunchhunga to come up with a precise delivery inside the final third in the 69th minute to draw scores level again. Joseph Sunny was on the move but showed impeccable composure to pick the ball and direct it straight to the top right corner in a smooth stretch of play to drag his side back into the contest.

Just as was the case with Jamshedpur FC in the first half, Hyderabad FC had a brief passage of play after this goal where they operated overwhelmingly on the offensive, testing the robustness of the Jamshedpur FC defensive line. An individual moment of brilliance from Andrei Alba sealed the deal for them in the 74th minute.

Manoj, who was the protagonist of setting up the first goal of the night, repeated those heroics to cap off the clash as his pass was well received and then nestled into the bottom left corner from the outside of the box by Alba to get Hyderabad FC forward and secure all three points for them.