Iranian chess player who competed without hijab fleeing to Spain over security fears: Report

The Iranian chess star who stoked a controversy by competing in an international event without the mandatory headscarf (hijab) has decided to move to Spain in fear of reprisal from the Islamic regime, according to local media reports.

Earlier this week, Sara Khadem, 25, participated in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Kazakhstan without a hijab, which led the authorities to perceive her action as a show of support for women and anti-regime protesters in her home country.

Spanish newspaper El País on Thursday reported, quoting sources, that the 25-year-old is planning to reside in Spain with her husband, Ardeshir Ahmadi—who is a film director—and their young child.

The couple owes an apartment in Spain, but their location was not revealed over fears of their safety, the source close to Khadem told the newspaper.

“She is aware that her life would be in danger if she returned to Iran because she has been shown playing without a head covering in several photographs,” the sources were quoted as saying.

Iranian chess players Sara Khadem, Atousa Pourkashiyan abandon hijab while playing

This isn’t the first that time a sportsperson has voiced their opinion against the regime over the protests against the hijab rule and the establishment. But the authorities have tried hard to suppress their voices, with many either trying to leave the country or be penalised.

In October, a climber who competed abroad without a headscarf in October, Elnaz Rekabi, was hounded by the officials for her actions.

She was then forced to issue an apology in which she claimed that her not wearing a hijab when competing had been accidental.

Similarly, the family of Iranian football legend Ali Daei was prevented from leaving the country. Their flight was made to land on an Iranian island in the Gulf and they were removed.

The 53-year-old, who has voiced support for anti-government protests, said his family had tried to fly from Tehran to Dubai to join him on holiday on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)