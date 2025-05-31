IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma ‘rides on luck’ to see Mumbai Indians through to Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma rode on luck to steer his team into Qualifier 2 following a 20-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator in Mullanpur on Friday (May 30). Rohit scored four fifties this season thus far, with all coming in wins; however, his latest – 81 off 50 balls, including four sixes and five fours, was impactful yet lucky.

After being dropped twice in the first three overs, Rohit slammed a quickfire 81 to help Mumbai cross 200 in New Chandigarh, taking early advantage in the game. During the game, he also completed 300 sixes in the IPL, becoming only the second batter after Chris Gayle to achieve this feat.



"I definitely would have liked to get more [fifties]. But today was a good day for us as a team," Rohit said after winning the Player-of-the-Match award.

"I do understand the importance of playing this Eliminator and going through this next step, taking that step forward. Again, a complete team performance, which we are really, really proud of."



"To be honest, I've played all those shots in the game before, and unfortunately, I found fielders," Rohit said.



"Somewhere down the line, you know, you've got to be lucky, and today was that day for me. I got lucky.



"You know, those catches were dropped. But again, like I said, even after the drops, you still have to play well to get those runs. And that is what I was focusing on, how I can keep that momentum going, keep that tempo going, which was brilliant from our entire batting unit to get that score. And then, like I said, it was a good bowling effort as well,” he continued.

Rohit praises new partner Bairstow



Rohit had a new opening partner in Jonny Bairstow for the Eliminator after Ryan Rickelton returned home to honour international commitments. Having played against Bairstow for over a decade, Rohit knows how dangerous he could be on a given day, and as life had it, it was Bairstow’s day to enjoy.



The English cricketer scored 47 off 22 balls, stitching an 84-run stand with Rohit for the first wicket.



"I've watched him over the years being on the other side," Rohit said of Bairstow.



"But it was nice to be on the same side and have a crack at it. We know the quality that he has; a lot of experience playing this format. And we know what he can do upfront with the bat. That is exactly what he did. It never looked like he was playing his first game for this franchise. You know, got settled in pretty well, took his chances, and it came off. And it was a good start. We always look for that start. We got that start, and we then obviously capitalised on it,” he said.



Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will now face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday (June 1), with the winner of that game advancing to the IPL 2025 final.