Bumrah’s ‘relax, I know my job well’ gesture to MI coach Mahela Jayawardene goes viral – Watch Video

Jasprit Bumrah is a gem, a hero of a kind, and he knows it. The ace quick has won countless matches for his teams over the years; he is aware of what he does best and perhaps needs no instructions from anyone, not even from his franchise's coach.

Bumrah was the architect of his team’s 20-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025 Eliminator on Friday (May 30), conceding just 27 runs in four overs in a game where over 430 runs were scored.

Despite losing captain and opener Shubman Gill inside the first over, GT remained alive in the chase of 229, thanks to an 84-run stand between Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. Just when they looked like taking the game away from Mumbai, Bumrah broke the stand with an unplayable Yorker, dismissing Sundar clean bowled on 48 off 24 balls. That wicket, however, was the beginning of the end of GT’s innings, which fell shy of the target by 20 runs. While Mumbai qualified for Qualifier 2, Gujarat got knocked out of the tournament.



Meanwhile, a notable instance occurred during the second innings when Mumbai Indians (MI) coach Mahela Jayawardene was trying to instruct Bumrah on something, and he gestured to him to calm down and trust him to get the job done.



Hindi presenter and broadcaster Jatin Sapru observed this during the live telecast and said, "Bumrah is basically saying, 'Relax, I know my job well. I am here. You stay calm and just give me a chance."



The premier pacer backed his words and delivered on his return while bowling his third over, bowling a precise Yorker to dismiss Sundar and break GT’s run. Sudharsan departed soon after on a well-made 81 before MI pacers restricted GT batters well inside the target.



Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron echoed Jatin Sapru’s words in ESPNcricinfo’s Time Out show while speaking on the Bumrah-Jayawardene episode, saying, "And the belief he has in his ability. You have an international coach [Mahela Jayawardene] who is obviously panicking because his bowlers have suddenly started to go to the cleaners, and he just turns around and is like 'Just calm down, I'll do the job for you'. Comes in, runs in, gets hit for a six and then gets that ball."



Mumbai will face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday (June 1), and the winner of that match faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final.