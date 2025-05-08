India great Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not rush into a decision about retirement when the Indian Premier League (IPL) ends this month, saying he will listen to his body as his 44th birthday approaches.

MS Dhoni was speaking after a trademark late cameo with the bat, including a final-over six, helped Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night in IPL 2025.

Chennai are bottom of the IPL and out of the playoffs, leaving Dhoni -- who last played for India in 2019 -- potentially two games away from the end of a glittering career.

"After this IPL is over I have to work hard for another six to eight months to see if my body can take this pressure," Dhoni, whose birthday is in July, told reporters.

"Nothing to decide now."

The 2011 World Cup winning captain was the biggest draw for the Kolkata crowd, who gave the veteran a huge ovation on what could have been his final appearance at the famous Eden Gardens stadium.

"The love and affection I have seen is excellent. A lot of them don't know when it is going to be my last time," the wicketkeeper said.

"So they want to come and see me play."

