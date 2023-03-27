IPL 2023: Virat Kohli asks crowd to cheer louder as Chris Gayle shows DANCE moves - Watch

Bangalore's Chinnaswamy stadium once again welcomed its favorite Royal Challengers after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) back to home-and-away format for the upcoming season, the fans flocked to see their favorite superstars in a practise session.

Former India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli also got involved with the crowd to the fullest as he asked them to cheer louder while he shot a video of Bangalore legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. RCB have made the announcement to induct both the players in team's Hall of Fame list as the first two inductees.

RCB's full squad took a lap of honour around the stadium after the practise session and Gayle showed his dance moves afterwards. Kohli, who shot the video, can be seen asking the crowd to cheer louder for the West Indian great. Have a look at the video here:

Notably, AB di Villers and Chris Gayle were the stalwarts of RCB after joining the franchise in 2011. While Gayle stayed with the RCB till 2017, ABD remained with them till retirement after the 2021 season. Along with Virat Kohli, the three players made up one of the most destructive batting line-ups of the IPL.

During his time, Gayle scored 3420 runs in 91 matches with the RCB - the third highest for the franchise. His most famous innings came in 2013 IPL when he smashed 175 not out - an IPL and T20 record still, against now-defunct Pune Warriors India.

ABD, on the other hand, played in 157 matches for the team, scoring 4,522 runs - the second highest for RCB, behind Virat Kohli's 6,624 runs.

Bangalore, who have failed to win a single IPL trophy in 15 seasons of IPL, will try their luck once again to catch the elusive title with their quest beginning on April 2 against Mumbai Indians.

