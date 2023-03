IPL 2023 New Promo: 11 days to go, Check new promo of Indian Premier League featuring Kohli, Sharma & Pandya

IPL 2023 Promo: Star Sports roped in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja for the new promo of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. They have assembled the cricket heroes in their new IPL promo to provide the fans with a chance to know their players on a more personal level. The 'Shor On, Game On' promo of Star encourages the community to watch the IPL more on the big screen. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 is only ten days away. Fans cannot wait to see their favourite players in action. However, the Star has surprised the fans with a promo featuring the top Indian-international cricketers.