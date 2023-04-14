IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma reflects on happy return to action, says 'It's not a bad thing to be a net bowler'

Gujarat Titans star with the ball Mohit Sharma has reflected on his performance after making an impressive debut for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Gujarat Titans. Restricting hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a low total of 153/8 in 20 overs, Mohit ended with figures of 18/2 in his four overs. While Mohit was in top form, it was David Miller and Rahul Tewatia’s cameo knocks that helped GT to a six-wicket win on Thursday, April 13 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

"Obviously, if you have to upgrade your cricket or better it in any way, you need competitive practice. I felt, what am I going to do sitting at home? I was here and doing competitive practice instead, I kept myself involved in cricket, and I think it was a good time for me."

Mohit was used as a net bowler by the Gujarat Titans, having gone unsold in the 2022 mega IPL auctions. The former CSK star played only one match in the IPL 2020, while he only got a single match in the 2019 season as well. On the contrary, Mohit’s last full IPL season came in the 2018 season.

"It's not a bad thing to be a net bowler. You get very good exposure, you get to play alongside good players, and if you don't do competitive practice, your cricket won't evolve," he added.

Mohit gave Punjab a big blow with the ball on Thursday as he dismissed Jitesh Sharma for 25 in the 13th over of the game, while In the 19th over he struck again and dismissed Curran for 22 runs.

What happened in the contest?

Shubman Gill's knock of 67 powered Gujarat Giants to a 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium here on Thursday.

Gill scored the highest for Gujarat while Wriddhiman Saha played a knock of 30 runs off 19. For PBKS, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh bagged one wicket each. Chasing a target of 154, Gujarat Giants openers got off to a flying start as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill hammered Arshdeep Singh for four boundaries gathering 18 runs in the third over of the game.

