IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants to change kit colours vs KKR for THIS reason | Know More

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be seen donning a new kit colour when they take on home side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 20 at the Eden Gardens in the Indian Premier League (IPL). LSG who are third in the IPL standings with 15 points will pay tribute to football giants ATK Mohun Bagan when they travel to their hometown. The contest will have bearings on LSG’s final position as they look to qualify for Qualifier 1 which will see them have two chances to make the final of the IPL 2023.

👀 Things we love about Kolkata 🟢🔴 pic.twitter.com/7OCThMLu9S — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 18, 2023 ×

Why change in kits for LSG?

Krunal Pandya’s side so far has been in great form and have scalped 15 points from 13 matches and will be in the hunt for a place in Qualifier 1. Kolkata is the home of defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan, partially owned by LSG’s owner Sanjiv Goenka and have close ties with the city. To pay tribute to them LSG will don green and maroon colour kits at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.