IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants to change kit colours vs KKR for THIS reason | Know More
Story highlights
LSG’s Twitter handle shared pictures of Kolkata's iconic places like Eden Gardens, Howrah Bridge, Mohun Bagan's iconic Salt Lake Stadium and College Street, Asia's largest book street.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be seen donning a new kit colour when they take on home side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 20 at the Eden Gardens in the Indian Premier League (IPL). LSG who are third in the IPL standings with 15 points will pay tribute to football giants ATK Mohun Bagan when they travel to their hometown. The contest will have bearings on LSG’s final position as they look to qualify for Qualifier 1 which will see them have two chances to make the final of the IPL 2023.
👀 Things we love about Kolkata 🟢🔴 pic.twitter.com/7OCThMLu9S— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 18, 2023
Why change in kits for LSG?
Krunal Pandya’s side so far has been in great form and have scalped 15 points from 13 matches and will be in the hunt for a place in Qualifier 1. Kolkata is the home of defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan, partially owned by LSG’s owner Sanjiv Goenka and have close ties with the city. To pay tribute to them LSG will don green and maroon colour kits at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.
Mohun Bagan acknowledged the gesture from Lucknow Super Giants and thanked Goenka for displaying a passion for two of the most followed sports in India.
LSG’s season so far
So far LSG have endured a mixed season and could yet face elimination from the competition if they fail to win against KKR on Saturday. LSG have won seven matches while their contest against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was a washout that saw them share points. As a consequence, they are third in the standings.
They recently beat Mumbai Indians and have their fate in their own hands while a win for them coupled with a defeat for CSK will see LSG reach Qualifier 1. On the flip side, if MI and RCB win their matches coupled with a defeat for LSG, this will see Krunal Pandya’s side face elimination from the competition.
