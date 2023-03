IPL 2023: Know when & where to watch Indian Premier League 2023 live in your country

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to begin on March 31, with the first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, at 03:30 PM IST. A total of 70-72 matches will be played across 52 matchdays at 12 different venues. These include Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamshala. This year, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) made some amendments to the rules and formats of the tournament including the restoration of the home-and-away method this season. Check all live broadcasting details of the IPL 2023 below: