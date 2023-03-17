IPL 2023 Full Schedule: 14 days to go, Check schedule, teams, squad, venues, captains, coaches, live & tickets

IPL 2023: The ten participant teams have their eyes on the IPL 2023 trophy and have started extensive practice sessions. The BCCI has also released the full schedule for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Moreover, the promo for IPL 2023 featuring Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul is out. Now, the only thing left to do is book the tickets to their favourite team's matches. IPL 2023 will follow the home-and-away format. Thus, all ten teams will play seven home and seven away games in the league stage. After the seventy league matches across 12 venues over 52 days, the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals. IPL 2023 will begin on March 31, with defending champions Gujarat Titans locking horns with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. According to the official website, the day games will start at 03:30 PM IST, and evening games will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Here are all the details you need to know about TATA IPL 2023. We have mentioned the schedule, teams, squads, captains, coaches, venues, and how to buy tickets to the IPL 2023 matches.

IPL 2023: Schedule

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will begin on March 31, 2023. The final clash of IPL will take place on May 28, 2023. Here's the full schedule, including the date, time, and venue of the IPL matches.

Date Match Venue Time Mar 31, Fri Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings 1st Match Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 07:30 PM IST Apr 01, Sat Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 2nd Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Mohali 03:30 PM IST Apr 01, Sat Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals 3rd Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 07:30 PM IST Apr 02, Sun Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 4th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad 03:30 PM IST Apr 02, Sun Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 5th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 07:30 PM IST Apr 03, Mon Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 6th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai 07:30 PM IST Apr 04, Tue Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans 7th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 07:30 PM IST Apr 05, Wed Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings 8th Match Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati 07:30 PM IST Apr 06, Thu Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 9th Match Eden Gardens Kolkata 07:30 PM IST Apr 07, Fri Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 10th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 07:30 PM IST Apr 08, Sat Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 11th Match Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati 03:30 PM IST Apr 08, Sat Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 12th Match Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 07:30 PM IST Apr 09, Sun Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders 13th Match Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 03:30 PM IST Apr 09, Sun Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 14th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad 07:30 PM IST Apr 10, Mon Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants 15th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 07:30 PM IST Apr 11, Tue Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 16th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 07:30 PM IST Apr 12, Wed Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 17th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai 07:30 PM IST Apr 13, Thu Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans 18th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Mohali 07:30 PM IST Apr 14, Fri Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 19th Match Eden Gardens Kolkata 07:30 PM IST Apr 15, Sat Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 20th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 03:30 PM IST Apr 15, Sat Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings 21st Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 07:30 PM IST Apr 16, Sun Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 22nd Match Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 03:30 PM IST Apr 16, Sun Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals 23rd Match Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 07:30 PM IST Apr 17, Mon Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 24th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 07:30 PM IST Apr 18, Tue Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 25th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad 07:30 PM IST Apr 19, Wed Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants 26th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur 07:30 PM IST Apr 20, Thu Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 27th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Mohali 03:30 PM IST Apr 20, Thu Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 28th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 07:30 PM IST Apr 21, Fri Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 29th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai 07:30 PM IST Apr 22, Sat Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 30th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 03:30 PM IST Apr 22, Sat Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 31st Match Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 07:30 PM IST Apr 23, Sun Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 32nd Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 03:30 PM IST Apr 23, Sun Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 33rd Match Eden Gardens Kolkata 07:30 PM IST Apr 24, Mon Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 34th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad 07:30 PM IST Apr 25, Tue Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians 35th Match Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 07:30 PM IST Apr 26, Wed Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 36th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 07:30 PM IST Apr 27, Thu Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 37th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur 07:30 PM IST Apr 28, Fri Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 38th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Mohali 07:30 PM IST Apr 29, Sat Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans 39th Match Eden Gardens Kolkata 03:30 PM IST Apr 29, Sat Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 40th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 07:30 PM IST Apr 30, Sun Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 41st Match MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai 03:30 PM IST Apr 30, Sun Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 42nd Match Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 07:30 PM IST May 01, Mon Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 43rd Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 07:30 PM IST May 02, Tue Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals 44th Match Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 07:30 PM IST May 03, Wed Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians 45th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Mohali 07:30 PM IST May 04, Thu Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings 46th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 03:30 PM IST May 04, Thu Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 47th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad 07:30 PM IST May 05, Fri Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans 48th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur 07:30 PM IST May 06, Sat Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 49th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai 03:30 PM IST May 06, Sat Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 50th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 07:30 PM IST May 07, Sun Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants 51st Match Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 03:30 PM IST May 07, Sun Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 52nd Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur 07:30 PM IST May 08, Mon Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 53rd Match Eden Gardens Kolkata 07:30 PM IST May 09, Tue Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 54th Match Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 07:30 PM IST May 10, Wed Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 55th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai 07:30 PM IST May 11, Thu Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 56th Match Eden Gardens Kolkata 07:30 PM IST May 12, Fri Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans 57th Match Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 07:30 PM IST May 13, Sat Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 58th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad 03:30 PM IST May 13, Sat Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings 59th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 07:30 PM IST May 14, Sun Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 60th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur 03:30 PM IST May 14, Sun Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 61st Match MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai 07:30 PM IST May 15, Mon Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 62nd Match Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 07:30 PM IST May 16, Tue Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians 63rd Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 07:30 PM IST May 17, Wed Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 64th Match Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Dharamshala 07:30 PM IST May 18, Thu Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 65th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad 07:30 PM IST May 19, Fri Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 66th Match Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Dharamshala 07:30 PM IST May 20, Sat Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 67th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 03:30 PM IST May 20, Sat Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 68th Match Eden Gardens Kolkata 07:30 PM IST May 21, Sun Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 69th Match Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 03:30 PM IST May 21, Sun Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans 70th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 07:30 PM IST

IPL 2023: Teams

Ten teams will participate in the Indian Premier League 2023. However, all participating teams have played IPL before, and no team is making a debut. Among the IPL teams, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indias, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have lifted the IPL trophy previously. However, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are yet to win an Indian Premier League.

IPL 2023: Squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni (C), Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Bhagath Varma, Ajay Mandal, Kyle Jamieson, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant (C), Aman Khan (T), David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis (C), Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Will Jacks, Himanshu Sharma, Reece Topley

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T), Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, David Wiese, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N. Jagadeesan

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T), Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Green

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joe Root, Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Jason Holder

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): KL Rahul (C), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Gujrat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Urvil Patel, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Kane Williamson

IPL 2023: Captains

IPL Team Captains Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya Delhi Capitals David Warner Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis Lucknow Super Joints KL Rahul Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson Sunrisers Hyderabad Aiden Markram

IPL 2023: Coaches

IPL Team Coaches Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene Gujarat Titans Ashish Nehra Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting Kolkata Knight Riders Brendon McCullum Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming Punjab Kings Trevor Bayliss Royal Challengers Bangalore Sanjay Bangar Lucknow Super Joints Andy Flower Rajasthan Royals Kumar Sangakkara Sunrisers Hyderabad Tom Moody

IPL 2023: Venues

IPL Team Venues Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens Chennai Super Kings M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Punjab Kings Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Royal Challengers Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Lucknow Super Joints BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh Stadium Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium

IPL 2023: Tickets

How to book tickets for IPL 2023?

STEP 1:The simplest way to book your seat for an IPL 2023 game is to visit the Paytm Insider website or this link.

STEP 2:You will find the list of ten teams participating in IPL 2023 with their names and logos.

STEP 3:The next step is to click on the team icon you wish to watch live. It will take you to a new page with the list of matches.

STEP 4:Select the date on which you desire to watch the game. Please remember to check the time and venue of the IPL 2023 match you choose. Then, select the ticket based on your price range and pay using UPI or net banking.

IPL 2023: Live Streaming

JioCinema will live telecast all the matches of IPL 2023. JioCinema, like the FIFA World Cup 2022 Multicam feature, would let users rotate between several camera viewpoints for each of the 74 games. Because the feature phone supports JioCinema, JioPhone subscribers may watch IPL 2023 for free.