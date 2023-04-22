IPL 2023: CSK skipper MS Dhoni shows great GESTURE after SRH win; delivers guiding tips to younger generation

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was seen interacting with the younger generations of the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp after his side registered a seven-wicket win in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, who led CSK win to their fourth win of the season, delivered guiding tips to the SRH players before he went to the post-match presentation. Ravindra Jadeja and Davon Conway were at their fluent best for the side as they helped CSK to a convincing win at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 21.

Dhoni has endured a reputation of classy acts throughout his career and Friday was no different as he interacted with more than of the SRH squad. The opposition camp players included the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik and Rahul Tripathi as they carefully listened to the tips delivered by the former India skipper.

It is expected that the 41-year-old could be playing in his final season as a player in the IPL and is often seen mentoring the younger generations. Former India player Robin Uthappa also applauded the CSK skipper and spoke fondly for him.

"See, this is golden for these kids. To be able to rub shoulders with him and ask questions. They look forward to this opportunity," Uthappa told Jio Cinema.

"When they are going to Chennai, they think 'I am going to spend 5 minutes with MS Dhoni, what am I going to ask?' Even if they have 2 minutes to pick his brain and the fact that he is making himself available to that after every game, just shows what kind of a man he is.

"He is sharing whatever he can share with them and express to it, which I think is phenomenal," he added.

The win on Friday evening saw Dhoni’s CSK go third in the table on eight points and are in firm control for a place in the Playoffs. If CSK do make the playoff and Dhoni announces his retirement, the Chennai crowd could have a special gesture to make as it will host the two playoff matches. Chennai will host the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator clash before the action moves to Ahmedabad for Qualifier 2 and final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE