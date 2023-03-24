ugc_banner

IPL 2023: 7 days to go, Know the secret behind Chennai Super King (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's Jersey number 7

Ahead of IPL 2022, the captain of Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni opened up about his jersey number. Captain Cool does not wear the number 7 jersey because it's 'lucky.' Photograph:(Twitter)

IPL 2023: There's only a week left for Indian Premier League 2023. The grand T20 cricket tournament will feature top international cricket players. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League stands distinct from the rest of the IPL seasons because of the new rules, new captains, and renewed format. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced new laws such as the 'impact players rule' and 'wide ball preview.' Furthermore, IPL 2023 will witness the old format of home-and-away games with 70 league matches across 12 venues over 52 days with ten participant teams. 

IPL 2023: Why does MS Dhoni wear a number 7 jersey?

Ahead of IPL 2022, the captain of Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni opened up about his jersey number. Captain Cool does not wear the number 7 jersey because it's 'lucky.' He wears the jersey because his birthday is on July 7. In a video posted on Chennai Super Kings' official YouTube channel, MS Dhoni revealed that he chose the number 7 for a simple reason. His birthday is on the seventh day of the seventh month. According to Dhoni, he is not a superstitious person. Surprisingly, MS Dhoni is in 7th place on the list of the most runs in the Indian Premier League. He has scored 4978 runs in 234 matches. 

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League four times in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Stephen Fleming is the coach for CSK, while MS Dhoni will lead the team in IPL 2023. The home venue for CSK is M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. CSK will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on March 31. 

Here's the list of the entire Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for IPL 2023. 

S.R.  Players   Role IPL    Stats
1 Mahendra Singh Dhoni WK, Batsman 234 Runs- 4978
2 Devon Conway WK, Batsman 7 Runs- 252
3 Ruturaj Gaikwad Batsman 36 Runs-1207
4 Ambati Rayudu WK, Batsman 188 Runs-4190
5 Ravindra Jadeja Allrounder 210 Runs-2502, Wickets-132
6 Moeen Ali Allrounder 44 Runs-910,   Wickets- 24
7 Shivam Dube Allrounder 35 Runs-688,   Wickets-4
8 Dwaine Pretorius Allrounder 6 Runs-44,      Wickets-6
9 Mitchell Santne Allrounder 12 Runs-54,      Wickets-10
10 Ben Stokes Allrounder 43 Runs-920,    Wickets-28
11 Subhranshu Senapati Batsman 0 yet to play IPL
12 Ajay Mandal Allrounder   yet to play IPL
13 Shaik Rasheed Batsman 0 yet to play IPL
14 Nishant Sindhu Allrounder 0 yet to play IPL
15 Ajinkya Rahane Batsman 158 Runs-4074
16 Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler 0 yet to play IPL
17 Kyle Jamieson Allrounder 9 Runs-65, Wickets-9
18 Bhagath Varma Allrounder 0 yet to play IPL
19 Maheesh Theekshana Bowler 9 Wickets- 7
20 Prashant Solanki    Bowler 2 Wickets-2
21 Deepak Chahar Bowler 63 Wickets- 59
22 Simarjeet Singh Bowler 6 Wickets-4
23 Matheesha Pathirana Bowler 2 Wickets-2
24 Mukesh Chowdhary Bowler 13 Wickets- 16
25 Tushar Deshpande Bowler 7 Wickets-4

