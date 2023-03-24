IPL 2023: 7 days to go, Know the secret behind Chennai Super King (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's Jersey number 7

IPL 2023: There's only a week left for Indian Premier League 2023. The grand T20 cricket tournament will feature top international cricket players. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League stands distinct from the rest of the IPL seasons because of the new rules, new captains, and renewed format. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced new laws such as the 'impact players rule' and 'wide ball preview.' Furthermore, IPL 2023 will witness the old format of home-and-away games with 70 league matches across 12 venues over 52 days with ten participant teams.

With only seven days left for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, let's talk about the magic number 7. The jersey 'number 7' belongs to the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Here's everything you need to know about MS Dhoni's jersey number, Chennai Super Kings, matches, squads, and more.

IPL 2023: Why does MS Dhoni wear a number 7 jersey?

Ahead of IPL 2022, the captain of Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni opened up about his jersey number. Captain Cool does not wear the number 7 jersey because it's 'lucky.' He wears the jersey because his birthday is on July 7. In a video posted on Chennai Super Kings' official YouTube channel, MS Dhoni revealed that he chose the number 7 for a simple reason. His birthday is on the seventh day of the seventh month. According to Dhoni, he is not a superstitious person. Surprisingly, MS Dhoni is in 7th place on the list of the most runs in the Indian Premier League. He has scored 4978 runs in 234 matches.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League four times in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Stephen Fleming is the coach for CSK, while MS Dhoni will lead the team in IPL 2023. The home venue for CSK is M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. CSK will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on March 31.

Here's the list of the entire Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for IPL 2023.