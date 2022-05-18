IPL 2022 updated points table: Lucknow Super Giants move to 2nd spot with win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 66 of the IPL 2022 edition saw the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the former had a playoffs spot up for grabs whereas Shreyas Iyer & Co. had to win to remain alive in the top-four race. In a high-scoring affair, at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday evening (May 18), LSG beat KKR by two runs to progress to the playoffs whereas last edition's runners-up now stand eliminated, joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Batting first, KL Rahul's 68 and Quinton de Kock's 140 not out went bonkers -- especially towards the end -- as LSG posted 210 for no loss in 20 overs. In reply, KKR were 9 for 2 but valuable knocks from Nitish Rana, Iyer, Rinku Singh, Sam Billings and Sunil Narine led to the franchise's top-class fight right till the end before they eventually fell short by two runs, managing 208 for 8.

Here's the IPL 2022 updated points table after the LSG-KKR clash:

LSG now take the second spot and have a strong chance to finish in the top-two. Their closest contender, who can finish at the second position, is currently third-ranked Rajasthan Royals (RR). The 2008 winners have one game left.

At the post-match presentation, the now-eliminated KKR team's skipper Iyer told, "I am not feeling sad at all. That was one of the best games of cricket I have played. The way we should our character and attitude was simply outstanding. I love the way Rinku got us till the end but unfortunately couldn't time it when two balls were remaining, he was really sad. I was hoping he could finish the game for us and could have been the hero, but still played a fantastic knock and I am really happy for him. When we came in, I never thought it would play this way because it was dry and the grass wasn't that wet. I thought there would be little help for the spinners but once they started going.. LSG took on the bowlers and got a par total. It was a do or die situation for us, even after losing two wickets in the powerplay our mindset was to go for the chase and take it close as possible and put them under pressure. It was a volatile season for us, we started great but lost five games in a row and I personally feel we did a lot of chopping and changing, we had to do that because of the niggles and form, but we also got to know the players such as Rinku."