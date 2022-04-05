IPL 2022: Jos Buttler joins big names as RR opener enters 100-sixes club during RCB encounter

Jos Buttler has been in top form in the IPL 2022 edition. After scoring 35 in Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s season-opener, versus the one-time winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Englishman slammed an impressive 68-ball 100 in Rajasthan's second game, i.e. versus the Mumbai Indians (MI). In RR's third encounter, versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday evening (April 05), Buttler has continued his rich vein of form and returned with an unbeaten 70, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

While it was another class inning from Buttler, he ensured Samson & Co. got to a good total; 169-3 in 20 overs (after they were asked to bat first). Courtesy his knock, the swashbuckling keeper-batter entered the 100-sixes club. Thus, he has joined some big names in the cash-rich league who have smashed more than 100 maximums in the tournament. Overall, he became the 26th player to enter the elite club.

Overall, the list is spearheaded by Universe Boss Chris Gayle with AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Kieron Pollard following suit.

Most sixes hit in IPL

Chris Gayle - 357

AB de Villiers - 251

Rohit Sharma - 232

MS Dhoni - 222

Kieron Pollard - 215

Virat Kohli - 212

Suresh Raina - 203

David Warner - 201

The players to have smashed 100, or more, sixes also include the likes of Shane Watson, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Sanju Samson and many others. Buttler's tally now stands at 103 after his unbeaten knock versus RCB at the Wankhede. In addition, he became the Orange Cap holder during his knock versus RCB.

At the innings break, Buttler told the broadcasters, "The surface feels a little bit soft. The slower balls and Hasaranga with his googly was slow off the wicket. We'll have to see if it changes with the dew. It was frustrating, but sometimes you have to suck it up and keep going. (On the dew) We're definitely in the game, but a lot will depend on the conditions. I'll still back my bowlers to defend it."