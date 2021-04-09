IPL 2021- Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls Michael Vaughan for his IPL prediction

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Apr 09, 2021, 08.31 PM(IST)

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings are more balanced than last season - Wasim Jaffer to WION (Photo: Punjab Kings) Photograph:( Others )

Former England captain Michael Vaughan had donned the predictor's hat and said that Mumbai Indians' led by Rohit Sharma will win the upcoming Indian Premier League. 

Former Indian opener and Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer is known for his memes and humour on Twitter. This time the former batsman trolled former England skipper Michael Vaughan for his prediction for IPL 2021 winner. 

However, he also said that if by chance the Mumbai Indians suffer ‘some bizarre loss of form’, then he feels David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad will win the title. 

“Early #IPL2021 prediction ... @mipaltan will win it ... if by some bizarre loss of form then @SunRisers will win it ... #OnOn #India,” Vaughan tweeted on Wednesday.

Jaffer used a funny meme to reply to Vaughan. The meme showed that Englishman's prediction had jinxed MI and SRH's chances of winning IPL 2021.

×

Vaughan has had some tough luck with his predictions as the former England captain had predicted Australia will whitewash India in the Test series, however, India came back from behind to win the series. 

Mumbai Indians are currently competing against Royal Challengers in the season opener of IPL 2021. 

