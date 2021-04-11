IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad as both teams start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 journey at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The Chepauk hosted the IPL 2021 opener between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians with the Virat Kohli-led outfit emerging victorious by two wickets. However, given it is a fresh pitch in Chennai, the pacers were in the game more than the spinners on Friday and the same is expected on Sunday.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 11.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between SRH vs KKR will be available on Hotstar.