IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Apr 30, 2021, 01:17 PM(IST)

Virat Kohli -- the opener Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

KL Rahul's struggling Punjab Kings will be taking on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 26 of the Indian Premier League on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat and Co. are having a splendid IPL season after winning five of their last six matches.

KL Rahul's struggling Punjab Kings will be taking on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 26 of the Indian Premier League on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat and Co. are having a splendid IPL season after winning five of their last six matches. However, Punjab Kings are struggling this season. Despite starting their campaign, they faced three consecutive losses that brought back their memories of last season. With a win against Mumbai Indians, they were back in the tournament but a loss against KKR demoted them to the sixth position in the points table with just two wins in six matches. The Punjab Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 14-12. The two teams ran into each other twice in the United Arab Emirates a year ago, with Punjab Kings arising victorious on both occasions.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match: 

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, April 30.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Apr 30, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2021
SL
424/6
(144.5 ov)
 VS
BAN
Full Scorecard →
Apr 30, 2021 | 1st Test - Day LIVE
Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2021
ZIM
176
(59.1 ov)
 VS
PAK
137/1
(54.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Apr 29, 2021 | Match 25
Indian Premier League, 2021
DC
(16.3 ov) 156/3
VS
KKR
154/6 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Apr 29, 2021 | Match 24
Indian Premier League, 2021
MI
(18.3 ov) 172/3
VS
RR
171/4 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App