IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

KL Rahul's struggling Punjab Kings will be taking on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 26 of the Indian Premier League on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat and Co. are having a splendid IPL season after winning five of their last six matches. However, Punjab Kings are struggling this season. Despite starting their campaign, they faced three consecutive losses that brought back their memories of last season. With a win against Mumbai Indians, they were back in the tournament but a loss against KKR demoted them to the sixth position in the points table with just two wins in six matches. The Punjab Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 14-12. The two teams ran into each other twice in the United Arab Emirates a year ago, with Punjab Kings arising victorious on both occasions.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, April 30.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.