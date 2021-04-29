IPL 2021, MI vs RR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals?

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League. The match will be the first match of double-header Thursday and will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering two consecutive losses. Rohit Sharma and Co. sit at the fourth spot with two wins and three losses. The batting lineup has lacked the firepower to set or chase good totals. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are having a poor season too. Despite a win in the last match, the Royals are in the seventh spot with two wins out of five matches played. Sanju Samson's consistency is vital for their team.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 29.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between MI vs RR will be available on Hotstar.