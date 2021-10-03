IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH live streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Match 49 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the Eon Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday evening (October 3). The game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The pitches at Dubai have been batsmen-friendly and easy to bat on. However, the pitch may likely offer some movement for pacers initially. The two teams will be facing each other for the second time in the IPL. The first match was won by Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium by 10 runs.

SRH has been particularly poor this season and they are at the bottom of the table with just two wins in 11 games. However, UAE has turned fate for Kolkata Knight Riders but it still isn’t enough for them to qualify.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking for a win to gain some confidence but they can spoil KKR’s chances of reaching the play-offs. However, this is a must-win game for the Knight Riders who if lose will be possibly out of the playoffs race. They have won five out of 12 games played with three of the wins coming in UAE-leg.

Eon Morgan would be looking to find back his batting form after being pointed out by coach McCullum. Dinesh Karthik who is 4 runs away from 4,000 runs in IPL would be wanting to take his team closer to the play-offs. While everyone would be looking forward to Venkatesh Iyer who has proven his worth in just 5 games.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.