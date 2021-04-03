IPL 2021- Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Capitals have suffered another blow as their star all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 with less than a week to go for the Indian Premier League.

According to ANI, the Delhi Capitals camp confirmed that the spinner has contracted the virus. "Unfortunately, Axar has tested positive. He is isolating and all protocols are being followed," the source told ANI.

Axar Patel becomes the second player after KKR's Nitish Rana to have tested positive for the dreadful virus. Rana, however, returned to the squad after testing negative.

As per BCCI's COVID guidelines for IPL, the concerned person must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

The news comes after eight ground staff members at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium tested positive for COVID-19.

The Wankhede Stadium is set to host 10 matches in the cash-rich T20 league from April 10 to 25.

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will play the first match at Wankhede on April 10.