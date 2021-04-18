IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings?

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and KL Rahul's Punjab Kings in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 in the evening clash of double-header Sunday. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, will be looking to redeem themselves are both the sides faced disappointing defeats by the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Both teams lacked firepower in their batting line-up as they crumbled at the Wankhede Stadium.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 18.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between DC vs PBKS will be available on Hotstar.