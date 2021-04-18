DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Wankhede pitch report, stats, Mumbai weather forecast - All you need to know

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and KL Rahul's Punjab Kings in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 in the evening clash of double-header Sunday. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, will be looking to redeem themselves are both the sides faced disappointing defeats by the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

Both teams lacked firepower in their batting line-up as they crumbled at the Wankhede Stadium.

PITCH REPORT:

Wankhede Stadium is a batting paradise, however, low scores in recent match show that the pitch can offer a lot to the bowlers as well. Both teams have enough variety in bowling as well as batting.

WEATHER CONDITIONS:

Clear skies in Mumbai and no signs of rainfall later this evening. However, the weather will be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 34°c and a minimum temperature of 27°c.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Both teams have faced each other 26 times with Punjab Kings dominating Delhi Capitals (15-11).

PROBABLE XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan/Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

SQUADS:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Anrich Nortje, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Aniruddha Joshi, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar