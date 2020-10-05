IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Live Streaming: How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals?

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in the 19th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

Both teams have won three matches and lost one in this years Indian Premier League. Both RCB and Capitals won the match that led into super over.

The Capitals have won just 8 of their 23 meetings against RCB. Two of those wins came in the last season where RCB had a disastrous campaign.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (October 4).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match at WION.