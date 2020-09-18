IPL 2020: RCB release new anthem, usage of 'Hindi language' triggers outrage on social media

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Sep 18, 2020, 04.23 PM(IST)

RCB captain Virat Kohli, who was out for a golden duck, looks on from the dugout as his team capitulates like nine pins during their match against Kolkata. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday released their official anthem for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While there was massive hype ahead of RCB anthem release, outrage was sparked on social media platform Twitter after RCB’s official handle posted the video song featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal among many others. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday released their official anthem for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While there was massive hype ahead of RCB anthem release, outrage was sparked on social media platform Twitter after RCB’s official handle posted the video song featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal among many others. 

Fans were left upset over the use of Hindi language in RCB’s anthem as they questioned the franchise over the less usage of Kannada language in the anthem. Even former India cricketer and one of the stalwarts of Karnataka, Dodda Ganesh was left unimpressed with the new RCB anthem. 

"The Official RCB Anthem is here! And it's dedicated to the best fans in the world. Time to crank up the volume to the maximum, 12th Man Army," RCB tweeted.

ALSO READ: 'My Covid Heroes': RCB to pay tribute to frontline warriors in IPL 2020

×

Here's how the fans reacted on RCB's new anthem:

×

 

×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×

However, a couple of hours later RCB released another anthem in Kannada language which calmed the social media outrage a bit. Local fans were of the view that theme song should have feature more of Kannada language since Royal Challengers Bangalore represent Karnataka.

IN PICS | IPL trivia: Top records of 'Thala' MS Dhoni in the tournament

RCB's new anthem in Kannada language:

×

Apparently, the song featured only four Kannada words which has been looped thrice while the Hindi words dominate the 106-second long video.

Meanwhile, RCB would be gunning to break their IPL title drought when they take to the field in the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament, which is set to be held behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19. 

RCB are among the three teams who are yet to lift the IPL trophy with the others being Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Sep 16, 2020 | 3rd ODI
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020
ENG
(50.0 ov) 302/7
VS
AUS
305/7 (49.4 ov)
Australia beat England by 3 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Sep 13, 2020 | 2nd ODI
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020
ENG
(50.0 ov) 231/9
VS
AUS
207 (48.4 ov)
England beat Australia by 24 runs
Full Scorecard →