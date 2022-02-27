International Judo Federation suspends Vladimir Putin as its honorary president amid Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president and ambassador of the International Judo Federation on Sunday.

The sports governing body removed Putin in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the International Judo Federation in a statement said.

The Russian President ordered special military operations on February 24 "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Earlier, Putin had recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Russia has been facing immense criticism, especially from the western countries over the recent actions. A number of countries including the US, UK and Germany have applied fresh rounds of sanctions on Russia.