Inter Milan vs Benfica Live Streaming: How to watch second leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinals 2023

The UEFA Champions League has returned with another set of matches. Inter Milan will lock horns with Benfica in the quarterfinal second leg at San Siro on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Inter Milan stands at the fifth position in the Series A rankings. However, they have a massive advantage over Benfica after the first leg. Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku scored for their teams. Inter Milan had to face defeat at the hands of Monza in their previous game. The Italian side will seek to defeat their Portuguese opponents in the second leg. Benfica is at the top of the Primera Liga table, and their performance has been impressive. However, they need a bounce back after they lost to Chaves over the weekend. Here are all the live-streaming details about Inter Milan vs Benfica, including head-to-head, match details, predictable playing XI, and more.