Inter Milan vs Benfica Live Streaming: How to watch second leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinals 2023
The UEFA Champions League has returned with another set of matches. Inter Milan will lock horns with Benfica in the quarterfinal second leg at San Siro on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Check all live steaming details here.
The UEFA Champions League has returned with another set of matches. Inter Milan will lock horns with Benfica in the quarterfinal second leg at San Siro on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Inter Milan stands at the fifth position in the Series A rankings. However, they have a massive advantage over Benfica after the first leg. Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku scored for their teams. Inter Milan had to face defeat at the hands of Monza in their previous game. The Italian side will seek to defeat their Portuguese opponents in the second leg. Benfica is at the top of the Primera Liga table, and their performance has been impressive. However, they need a bounce back after they lost to Chaves over the weekend. Here are all the live-streaming details about Inter Milan vs Benfica, including head-to-head, match details, predictable playing XI, and more.
Inter Milan vs Benfica Match Details
Match: Inter Milan vs Benfica, the second leg of the quarterfinal, UEFA Champions League 2023
Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, April 20, 2023, in India)
Venue: San Siro Stadium
Inter Milan vs Benfica Playing XI
Inter Milan: Andre Onana (GK); D'Ambrosio, Stefan De Vrij, Allesandro Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Nicollo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrich Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko
Benfica: Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Gilberto, Antonio Silva, Lucas Verissimo, Alejandro Grimaldo; Florentino Luis, Chiquinho, Joao Mario, Silva, Frederick Aursnes, Goncalo Ramos
Inter Milan vs Benfica Live Streaming
How to watch Inter Milan vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match live in India?
Football fans can watch the Inter Milan vs Benfica match live on the SonyLIV App and website on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 12:30 AM IST. They can also catch the UEFA Champions League 2023 quarterfinals live on the Sony Sports network.