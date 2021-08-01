'Inspirational champion': Twitter reacts as PV Sindhu wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu Photograph:( Twitter )
Netizens from India are all clamouring to congratulate PV Sindhu on her win of a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Shuttler PV Sindhu won a second Olympic medal on Sunday, becoming the first woman to win two medals. During the ongoing Tokyo Olympic games, Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao to win the bronze medal.
Also read | Tokyo Olympics: Another medal for India, PV Sindhu batters China's He to win bronze
Here is how Twitter is reacting to the spectacular win
P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021
India strikes 3rd Olympic Medal at #Tokyo2020— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2021
Very proud of you @Pvsindhu1 on winning Bronze, your 2nd Olympic medal and making India proud🇮🇳#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/XImJ2oJNLb
What an incredible performance!!Congratulations on winning the Bronze Medal, @Pvsindhu1— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 1, 2021
You have made India proud, yet again. #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/ENyWelgqoG
While a Twitter user has quite fittingly talked of Sindhu's game making Hyderabad famous, another was quick to leave a positive comment in Amir Khan's iconic style from Dangal
@Pvsindhu1 proved again why Hyderabad famous for 3Bs Biryani , Bahubali and badminton 💯🖤 #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/I12Oikl26L— Arun (@UnsungProfile) August 1, 2021
Choriya hi khel rhi ache se— Yash Majithia (@yash__majithia) August 1, 2021
Other reactions though not so tongue-in-cheek, speak volumes of the pride India takes in this win:
Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,— Dr. Vikas Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@VikasChaudhaary) August 1, 2021
Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .
First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.
Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/WkDm4EGxaS
What a show Lady. You have our hearts as you held our heads high .— pinky pathak (@pinkypathak9) August 1, 2021
Two medals inscribed till date. You inspire each of us . #IndiaAtOlympics #India#tokyolympics2021 #Olympics2021 #Bronze @Pvsindhu1 @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa @PMOIndia @narendramodi
The bronze medal match lasted 52 minutes and ended with Sindhu defeating Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15. In 2016, Sindhu won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.
In winning two individual Olympic medals, Sindhu has become only the second Indian to do so. Before Sindhu, wrestler Sushil Kumar had won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver medal at the London Olympics 2012.
Due to her loss to Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei in Saturday's semifinals, Sindhu missed out on gold or silver.
(With inputs from agencies)