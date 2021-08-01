'Inspirational champion': Twitter reacts as PV Sindhu wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Aug 01, 2021, 06:07 PM(IST)

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu Photograph:( Twitter )

Netizens from India are all clamouring to congratulate PV Sindhu on her win of a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

 

Shuttler PV Sindhu won a second Olympic medal on Sunday, becoming the first woman to win two medals. During the ongoing Tokyo Olympic games, Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao to win the bronze medal.

Here is how Twitter is reacting to the spectacular win

While a Twitter user has quite fittingly talked of Sindhu's game making Hyderabad famous, another was quick to leave a positive comment in Amir Khan's iconic style from Dangal

Other reactions though not so tongue-in-cheek, speak volumes of the pride India takes in this win:

The bronze medal match lasted 52 minutes and ended with Sindhu defeating Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15. In 2016, Sindhu won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

In winning two individual Olympic medals, Sindhu has become only the second Indian to do so. Before Sindhu, wrestler Sushil Kumar had won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver medal at the London Olympics 2012.

Due to her loss to Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei in Saturday's semifinals, Sindhu missed out on gold or silver.

(With inputs from agencies)

