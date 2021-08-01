'Inspirational champion': Twitter reacts as PV Sindhu wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Shuttler PV Sindhu won a second Olympic medal on Sunday, becoming the first woman to win two medals. During the ongoing Tokyo Olympic games, Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao to win the bronze medal.

P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021

India strikes 3rd Olympic Medal at #Tokyo2020

India strikes 3rd Olympic Medal at #Tokyo2020

Very proud of you @Pvsindhu1 on winning Bronze, your 2nd Olympic medal and making India proud🇮🇳#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/XImJ2oJNLb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2021

What an incredible performance!!Congratulations on winning the Bronze Medal, @Pvsindhu1



You have made India proud, yet again. #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/ENyWelgqoG — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 1, 2021 ×

While a Twitter user has quite fittingly talked of Sindhu's game making Hyderabad famous, another was quick to leave a positive comment in Amir Khan's iconic style from Dangal

Choriya hi khel rhi ache se — Yash Majithia (@yash__majithia) August 1, 2021

Other reactions though not so tongue-in-cheek, speak volumes of the pride India takes in this win:

Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,

Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .

First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/WkDm4EGxaS — Dr. Vikas Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@VikasChaudhaary) August 1, 2021 ×

The bronze medal match lasted 52 minutes and ended with Sindhu defeating Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15. In 2016, Sindhu won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

In winning two individual Olympic medals, Sindhu has become only the second Indian to do so. Before Sindhu, wrestler Sushil Kumar had won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver medal at the London Olympics 2012.

Due to her loss to Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei in Saturday's semifinals, Sindhu missed out on gold or silver.

