India's Nikhat Zareen stuns world champion Paltceva Ekaterina, storms into QF of Bosphorus event

India's Nikhat Zareen on Thursday stunned reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina to storm into the quarter-finals of the women's 51 kg event at the Bosphorus Boxing tournament in Istanbul. Zareen out-punched Ekaterina 5-0 on the second day of the tournament as she registered a thumping win over the Russian pugilist.

Nikhat Zareen will next lock horns with two-time world champion Kyzaibay Nazym of Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals of the Bosphorus Boxing tournament.

Apart from Zareen, 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Parveen and Sonia Lather also registered wins in their respective categories to advance to the quarter-finals.

While Thapa defeated Kazakhstan's Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the men's 63kg event, world championship silver medallist Lather (57kg) and Lather (60kg) got the better of local favourites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women's second-round matches.

However, the likes of Duryodhah Negi (69 kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) lost their preliminary round bouts.

The third day will witness six Indian boxers fighting it out in their respective quarterfinal bouts.

Lather, Zareen, Parveen and Jyoti (69kg) will be seen in action in the women’s category while Thapa and Solanki will present the Indian challenge in the men’s competition.

(With PTI Inputs)