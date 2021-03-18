Cousin of Phogat sisters commits suicide after losing championship final by 1 point

The cousin of Phogat sisters – Geeta and Babita – has allegedly committed suicide in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district after she suffered a defeat in the final bout of the tournament, police said on Thursday. The 17-year-old took the extreme step on the night of March 15, they said.

A native of Rajasthan's Jaipur village, she was staying with her uncle and Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat in Charkhi Dadri's Balali village under Jhojhu Kalan police station for the past four years, the Station House Officer (SHO) Dilbag Singh said.

The youngster hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her uncle's house on March 15. She was upset over her defeat to a rival by just one point in the final bout of a championship, he said.

The wrestling championship was played in Rajasthan's Bharatpur from March 12 to 14. She was learning the craft of wrestling and practising at the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy in Charkhi Dadri. Wrestling star Geeta Phogat described the 17-year-old as her maternal sister and a "talented wrestler”.

Geeta took to social media platform Twitter as she wrote that it is a very sad moment for her family while adding that she doesn't know why the youngster took such a step as victory and defeat are part of an athlete's life. She urged others not to take such a step.

NOTE: We have refrained from naming the suicide victim as she was a minor.

