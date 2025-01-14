Wednesday (Jan 15) will mark a monumental day for Indian futsal as the national women’s team takes the international stage for the first time in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers.

The debut match pits India against Hong Kong in Group B. The match will kick off at 11:30 am IST.

The team held their first training session under light drizzles on Tuesday (Jan 14).

“This is a dream come true, not just for me but for every girl on this team,” said head coach Joshuah Vaz in an AIFF press release. “It’s an emotional and historic moment. The players know the responsibility they carry, representing India on an international stage."

India faces a formidable opponent in Hong Kong, ranked 31st in FIFA women’s futsal. Hong Kong’s head coach, Ho Wing Kam, expressed confidence in her team’s goal of qualifying for the final round in China.

Acknowledging the challenge, Joshuah said, “We have a solid strategy to keep our defence compact and focus on smart attacking movements. The girls are prepared to switch seamlessly between systems like 3-1 and 2-2 during rotations and capitalize on set pieces.”

Leading the team is Arya More, a young talent from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, who will proudly captain the first-ever Indian women’s futsal squad. “It’s an incredible honour,” Arya said on the eve of the match.

“We’ve trained hard, bonded well as a team, and are ready to make history. Hong Kong’s players are strong, but we will hold our ground, play smart, and score goals," she signed off.

The Indian team’s debut isn’t just a match; it’s the first step in carving out a legacy.

As they take to the court, there’s a collective sense of pride and anticipation for what lies ahead and the hopes of a nation on their shoulders.