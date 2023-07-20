India vs Pakistan Tickets Online: How to book tickets for the most-awaited match of Asia Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Tickets: In 2022, India vs Pakistan became the highest-viewed match of the ICC Men's World Cup, with 256 million viewing hours in India. India vs Pakistan is one of the biggest rivalries in international cricket. When the two sides clash, stadiums are often jam-packed. India and Pakistan have played 132 ODI matches, of which the latter has won 73. In Asia Cup, India has a lead of nine victories out of 15 clashes.

Asia Cricket Council President, Jay Shah, announced the schedule for the Asia Cup 2023 on July 19. The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match will happen at Kandy on September 2. Fans are excited to watch the two sides battle in one of the most prestigious international cricket tournaments. If the teams qualify for the Super 4s, they'll clash again in Colombo.

Here's how you can buy tickets to the India vs Pakistan match, Asia Cup 2023.

How to book tickets for India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023

The tickets for all the matches of India in Asia Cup 2023 will be available online on the official website of Sri Lanka Cricket, www.srilankacricket.lk. Reports say the tickets will go live in the first week of August. Since India and Pakistan only lock horns in ICC global tournaments and Asia Cup, ticket prices might be higher due to the surge in demand. Moreover, the SLC will reserve a few seats for the dignitaries.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 details

India vs Pakistan is the most-awaited match of the Asia Cup 2023. According to the recent schedule released by ACC, the two teams will clash on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Here are the frequently asked questions about the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match.

When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023?

India will square off with Pakistan in the ODI-format match in Asia Cup 2023 on September 2.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match start?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 01:30 PM IST on September 2.

Where can I get the tickets for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match?

Reports say the tickets for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be available on www.srilankacricket.lk in the first week of August.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match take place?

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka, will host the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match.

