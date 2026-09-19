Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will aim to secure a place in the final of the Asian Games women’s cricket competition when they face Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, in the semi-final on Sunday (Sept 20) in Nisshin. India began their title defence with a convincing eight-wicket win over hosts Japan on Friday, chasing down the 58-run target with 15 overs to spare.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, reached the semi-finals based on their higher ICC ranking after their quarter-final against China was called off due to a wet outfield.

India’s bowlers made good use of the turn and bounce on offer against Japan. Left-arm spinner Shree Charani continued her impressive form from the Asia Cup, while Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil also contributed with the ball. Shreyanka made her return after a three-month injury layoff.

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India did not need Smriti Mandhana or Harmanpreet Kaur with the bat against Japan, as Shafali comfortably chased down the target on her own.

Both senior batters are expected to feature against Bangladesh. The Bangladesh spinners, meanwhile, will look to make the most of the conditions and put India under pressure.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asian Games Semifinal: Match Details

When will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asian Games semifinal be played?

The semifinal between India and Bangladesh Women will be played on Sunday (Sept 20). The toss is scheduled for 10:00 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the semifinal between India and Bangladesh Women will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream India vs Bangladesh in the Women’s Asian Games semifinal?