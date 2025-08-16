/India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav clears fitness test ahead of Asia Cup squad selection

In a massive boost to India’s quest for another T20 World Cup crown, which begins with the 2025 Asia Cup starting September 9 (in the UAE), team captain Suryakumar Yadav has cleared the fitness test at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru ahead of the squad selection for the continental tournament. SKY, as the fans and broadcasters fondly call him, had undergone surgery for a lower-right abdomen hernia in Munich, Germany, in June this year. A source close to the information revealed that Suryakumar is available to lead India in the eight-team tournament and will join the selection meeting in Mumbai early next week.

“He has cleared his fitness and will be available to captain the Indian team during the Asia Cup. He was at the CoE till a few days ago, where he underwent a rehab programme and has now been declared fit. He will be attending the Indian team selection meeting,” a BCCI source confirmed, as quoted by the Indian Express.

SKY had earlier flown to the UK to consult a specialist in sports hernia after his IPL 2025 and Mumbai T20 League stints. Even last year, Surya underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower-right abdomen.



Meanwhile, the UAE will host the tournament, which concludes on September 28, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai hosting all matches. India is placed in Group A, alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, with the hosts (UAE) and Oman the remaining teams, whereas Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hong Kong comprise Group B.



The Men in Blue open their campaign against the UAE on September 9 before facing Pakistan in the first of their several expected face-offs five days later on Sunday (Sep 14) in Dubai. India’s final group match is against Oman on September 19.



Also, should India and Pakistan top Group A, they will again feature in a marquee clash on September 21 in the next round, and should both make it to the finale, which hasn’t happened before, they will meet for the third time in the same tournament.